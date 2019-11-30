Hunters harvest 50,173 deer during opening weekend of Illinois firearm season

A white-tailed deer
Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,173 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season on Nov. 22-24. Hunters took 58,836 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2018.
Hunters in Madison County harvested 442 deer in 2019, compared to 618 in 2018.
Illinois' seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 5-8.
Other deer-hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:
• Muzzleloader-only deer season on Dec. 13-15;
• Late-winter antlerless-only and CWD deer seasons (in select counties only) on Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 17-19;
• Archery deer season continues through Jan. 19 (archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 5-8 in counties open for firearm deer season)
For more details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the IDNR website.