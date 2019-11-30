Hunters harvest 50,173 deer during opening weekend of Illinois firearm season

× Expand A white-tailed deer

Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,173 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season on Nov. 22-24. Hunters took 58,836 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2018.

Hunters in Madison County harvested 442 deer in 2019, compared to 618 in 2018.

Illinois' seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 5-8.

Other deer-hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

• Muzzleloader-only deer season on Dec. 13-15;

• Late-winter antlerless-only and CWD deer seasons (in select counties only) on Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 17-19;

• Archery deer season continues through Jan. 19 (archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 5-8 in counties open for firearm deer season)

For more details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the IDNR website.

