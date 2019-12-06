Hylla to retire Jan. 2

Hylla

Judge David A. Hylla has informed the Supreme Court he will be retiring effective Jan. 2.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of Madison County, the Third Judicial Circuit and the state of Illinois,” Hylla stated. “I greatly appreciate the support of the people who elected me in 2006 and voted to retain me in 2012 and 2018. I am retiring at this time so the voters can choose my successor in 2020.”

Hylla was elected to three terms (2013-2019) as chief judge of the Third Judicial Circuit, Madison and Bond counties. He was also elected chair of the State of Illinois Conference of Chief Circuit Judges in 2017.

“I was sworn in as a deputy circuit clerk by Chief Judge Joe Barr in 1980,” he said. “I never thought I would be fortunate enough to serve as chief judge many years later. I am thankful for all the great Madison County judges, bailiffs, clerks, staff and lawyers that I was able to work with over the years.”

While chief judge, Hylla brought full-time law clerks to Madison County. He also expanded the Legal Self-Help Center by adding staff, renovating the law library and creating a partnership with SIUE to bring JusticeCorps volunteers to Madison County. He also initiated National Adoption Day in Madison County in 2016, the Red Mass in 2015, and Second Chance Saturday in 2016.

At the state level, in addition to being chair of the Chief Judge’s Conference, Hylla served on the Illinois Judicial Conference and has been chair of the Supreme Court’s e-Business Policy Advisory Board since its creation in 2014. Hylla presented at the 2018 Illinois Judicial Education Conference and chaired the Illinois Court Reporting Services Executive Committee. He also currently serves on the Supreme Court’s Pre-Trial Practices Commission.

“Getting to know and work with many dedicated and talented chief judges, Supreme Court justices, committee members, and staff of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts to help improve our state’s court system was a highlight of my career,” he said.

Hylla received the NAACP Civic Service Award in 2010, New Opportunities’ Community Service Award in 2017 and Head Start’s Circle of Care Award in 2019.

“I tried to do many things during my judicial career but hope to be remembered most as a judge who was fair,” he said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter