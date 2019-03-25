I-255 lane closed today

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the right lane of Interstate 255 over the canal, south of Illinois 157 in the northbound direction, will be closed beginning Monday, March 25, to perform emergency pavement repairs.

It is anticipated the lane will be open no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. IDOT Maintenance Yards will make the needed repairs. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter