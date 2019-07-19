I-255 lane closures to start Sunday

× Expand roadwork

Lane closures will begin on I-255 between Interstate 270 and the St. Clair County line on Sunday evening, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The lane closures will take place nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This work is necessary to do pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Delays are expected, and drivers should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter at or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

