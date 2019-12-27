I-255 lane restrictions set for Jan. 2

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced I-255 from Illinois 15 to I-64 will experience lane restrictions beginning Thursday, Jan. 2, weather permitting.

A minimum of two open lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained weekdays between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., but on weeknights and weekends traffic may be reduced to one lane. These restrictions are needed to make pavement repairs. All work will be completed by the end of January.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Follow IDOT District 8 on Twitter to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

