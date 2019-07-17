I-255 to have intermittent lane restrictions

× Expand roadwork

Illinois 255 between Seminary Road and just north of Illinois 111 will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction during daylight hours beginning on Wednesday, July 24, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

This work is necessary to construct a new bituminous surface treatment and is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

