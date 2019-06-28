I-270 lane closures to start next week

× Expand roadwork

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 270, from 0.1 mile west of Illinois 3 to 0.4 miles east of Illinois 157, will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Work on the westbound lanes will begin after 9 a.m., and work on eastbound lanes will be completed before 3 p.m. to avoid rush hour traffic.

These lane closures are necessary for pavement investigations.

In another project, Illinois 162 between Illinois 157 and 0.3 miles east of Gliddon Boulevard will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, July 8. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter at or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter