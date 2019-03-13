I-270 lane near Granite City will close Friday

roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane restriction will be encountered on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City.

The westbound right lane will be closed at 9 a.m. Friday. It is anticipated the lane will be reopened by 6 a.m. Monday, March 18. The lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge’s driving surface.

In other area roadwork, the right lane of eastbound Interstate 70 at the merge with eastbound Interstate 270 in Troy will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday. All ramps will remain open.

This lane closure is needed to perform emergency pavement maintenance at this location. The Troy Maintenance Yard will make the needed repairs. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

For both closures, motorists can expect significant delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.