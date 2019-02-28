I-270 lane to close Friday morning in Troy area

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the left lane of eastbound Interstate 270 at the merge with eastbound Interstate 70 in Troy will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until noon Friday. All ramps will remain open.

This lane closure is needed to perform emergency pavement maintenance at this location. The Troy Maintenance Yard will make the needed repairs. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter