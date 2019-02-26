I-270 lane to close Wednesday morning in Glen Carbon area

A daytime lane restriction will be encountered on westbound I-270 between Illinois 159 and Illinois 157 in Glen Carbon beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The right lane will be closed in the westbound direction near mile marker 11. Work will be completed and all lanes reopened by 5 p.m.

Traffic control devices and changeable message signing will assist motorists making their way through the I-270 corridor. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone. Given the location of this work, the use of alternate routes should be considered.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter