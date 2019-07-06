I-270 lanes to be restricted early next week

× Expand roadwork

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 270, from 0.1 mile west of Illinois 3 to 0.4 miles east of Illinois 157, will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only Monday through Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

Work on the westbound lanes will begin after 9 a.m., and work on eastbound lanes will be completed before 3 p.m. to avoid rush-hour traffic.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

These lane closures are necessary for pavement investigations.

Follow the IDOT District 8 Twitter page to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

