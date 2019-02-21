I-270 lanes to close Friday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 270 between Illinois 157 and Illinois 159 will be intermittently restricted on Friday. Work on the westbound lanes will begin after 9 a.m., and work on eastbound lanes will be completed before 3 p.m. to avoid rush hour traffic.

These lanes closures are necessary for pavement investigations.

I-55 lane restrictions

Lane restrictions will be encountered on Interstate 55/70 westbound over Illinois 111, approximately 3 miles west of I-255, near mile post 6.4.

The left lane and center lane will be closed at 9 a.m. Friday. It is anticipated the lanes will be reopened at 3 p.m. the same day. The lane restrictions are needed to repair the driving surface on the bridge.

The right lane and the exit to Illinois 111 will remain open during this work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter