I-270 to see lane closures Aug. 19-27

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-270, from 0.1 mile west of Illinois 3 to 0.4 miles east of Illinois 157, will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only beginning Monday, Aug. 19, through Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Work on the westbound lanes will begin after 9 a.m., and work on eastbound lanes will be completed before 3 p.m. to avoid rush hour traffic.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

These lane closures are necessary for pavement investigations.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter