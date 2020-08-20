Lanes on I-55 in Edwardsville closed after crash

× Expand crash

A two-vehicle crash injured two drivers Thursday on I-55 in Edwardsville.

According to a release from Illinois State Police, at 1:34 p.m. a pickup truck was stopped on the left shoulder northbound at milepost 23. The driver was outside of the vehicle between the vehicle’s trailer and the vehicle. A tractor-trailer truck swiped the pickup and driver and the tractor-trailer overturned.

The pickup driver was airlifted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the tractor-trailer driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One lane in each direction was shut down at 2:51 p.m. because of debris in the road.

Police said the drivers’ identities would be released later.

