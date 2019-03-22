I-55 lane closures set for April 1

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced intermittent lane closures will begin on Interstate 55 between Hamel and the Macoupin County line on Monday, April 1, weather permitting.

The lane closures will take place daily between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This work is necessary to apply a pavement repair treatment and is expected to be completed by mid-April.

Delays are expected, and drivers should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

