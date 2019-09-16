I-55 lane closures today between Illinois 203 and Illinois 111

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane closures along eastbound I-55/70 between Illinois 203 and Illinois 111 today (Monday).

The left and center lanes will be closed until 3 p.m. to perform pavement repairs within this roadway segment. All lanes will be available in advance of the evening commute.

Motorists should consider alternate routes or allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

The Illinois Department of Transportation District 8 Operations forces are performing these repairs.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

