I-55 lanes to be restricted July 23-25

Interstate 55 from Illinois 143 near Edwardsville to Illinois 140 in Hamel will be restricted to one lane in each direction starting Tuesday morning, July 23, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The lanes will remain restricted through the end of the day Thursday, July 25. This work is necessary to repair pavement marking.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use alternate routes during this time. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

IDOT also announced that St. Louis Road (Old U.S. 40) between Collinsville Road and National Terrace will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction during daylight hours beginning Wednesday, July 17. This work is necessary to construct a new bituminous surface treatment and is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Follow IDOT District 8's Twitter page to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

