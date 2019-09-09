I-55/70 to close from Illinois 111 to U.S. 40 starting Friday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a full closure on eastbound I-55/70 from Illinois 111 near Fairmont City to U.S. 40 near Troy is scheduled to begin on Friday and last throughout the weekend.

The closure is necessary for placing a new bituminous surface treatment on the roadway.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, all lanes of eastbound I-55/70 will be closed from Illinois 111 to U.S. 40. A posted detour will direct through traffic to take eastbound I-64 to northbound I-255 to eastbound I-270 to access eastbound I-70 and northbound I-55.

The closure is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

Drivers are encouraged to use the posted detour throughout the weekend closure. The closure will increase traffic on the detour route and other alternate routes in the area, therefore, please allow extra time for all trips in and throughout the surrounding area. IDOT asks drivers to be patient, reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the detour area.

In a related closure, I-55/70 eastbound between Illinois 111 and U.S. 40 will have lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Although one lane will remain open at all times, drivers are encouraged to use the alternate routes during this time.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.