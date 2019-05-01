I-Cash event coming to Hartford Public Library

To help residents see if they have unclaimed money or property being held by the state of Illinois, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and the Office of the Illinois Treasurer are partnering to host an I-Cash event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Hartford Public Library, 143 W. Hawthorne St. in Hartford.

“These I-Cash events are a free, effective and easy way for people in the 111th District to see whether they or their family members have any unclaimed property, whether it is in the form of dividends, unclaimed checks from previous employment or refunds,” Bristow said. “Each year, hundreds of thousands of new pieces of property and unclaimed money are added to the treasurer’s I-Cash program to be relocated with their rightful owners.”

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office safeguards more than 15 million unclaimed properties and checks valued at more than $2.9 billion. The treasurer helps residents find any potential unclaimed property through the I-Cash Program, a free program offered to the public.

“Unfortunately, money and other items often go unclaimed simply because people are unaware of them,” Bristow said. “I recommend for everyone to stop by and have a quick search done to see if they are owed any forgotten property. If you are unable to attend, you can check to see if you or any member of your family has unclaimed property in the Treasurer’s Office by visiting online or by reaching out to my office in Alton.”

For more information, visit icash.illinoistreasurer.gov or contact Bristow’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter