IdeaBounce competition set for Nov. 7 in Alton

IdeaBounce is an event for sharing ideas and making connections. This is an opportunity to pitch your idea (no matter how “half-baked”), get feedback on it, and make connections. Inventors, founders, startups and creatives from all across the region, and those interested in supporting them, are invited to attend from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Simmons Hanly Conroy, 1 Court St. in Alton.

As the Small Business Revolution continues to spread, join Alton Main Street, the Skandalaris Center at Washington University in St. Louis, and Alton RISING (Riverbend Incubator for Startups, Innovation, and New Growth), for this fun, fast-paced elevator pitch competition and networking event featuring the area’s best and brightest. Any idea is acceptable to pitch, including new businesses, public art or other creative enterprises, needed social services in the area, etc.

Participants will have two minutes to deliver an elevator pitch on their idea, and participants will convene at a reception in the beautiful rooftop garden to support the ideas in moving forward.

Fifteen people will be chosen to present; to submit your idea for consideration please fill out this online form, and applicants will be informed whether they have been chosen as one of the presenters.

To see what others in our region are working on, visit https://skandalaris.wustl.edu/ideabounce/ and browse the ideas or use the search function to focus on different sectors and keywords. If you think an idea is cool, give them a thumbs up! If you can help with the idea, click the message button and send a note to the poster.

A prize of $1,000 will be awarded by a panel of esteemed judges to assist with advancing the ideas, and everyone who pitches will receive a $10 gift certificate to the The Old Bakery Beer Company for participating.

“Alton Main Street is excited to be collaborating with Washington University’s Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship to take our pitch competitions to the next level,” says Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street. “This is a natural extension of the advocacy and support that our organization has been providing for new and existing small businesses and our creative community members for decades.”

Alton Main Street and its partners are available to help entrepreneurs and small businesses navigate any obstacles they may face. “Our goal is to provide guidance, resources and information,” said Penny Schmidt, who serves on the Economic Vitality Committee for Alton Main Street. “Providing entrepreneurs and creatives with access to this high-quality expertise enables them, and Alton, to flourish.”

Alton is fertile ground for entrepreneurs to grow and thrive. For many communities like Alton, fostering startups and small business growth has been the key to transitioning from a formerly manufacturing-based economy. The concept of fostering entrepreneurship to accelerate urban revitalization has been embraced by a wide spectrum of supporters, from artists and cultural organizations to business leaders and financial institutions.

The event is presented by Alton Main Street, with support from Washington University, Alton RISING, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Mathis, Marifian & Richter Ltd., the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, Riverbender.com, The Telegraph, AdVantage, and WBGZ Radio.

