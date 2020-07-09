IDOT advises motorists of I-55 lane closures

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced nightly lane closures on northbound I-55/70 between Black Lane and Illinois 111 beginning on Tuesday, July 14, weather permitting.

All lanes will be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This work is necessary to do pavement repairs and is expected to be complete by July 20.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter