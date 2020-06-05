IDOT announces intermittent I-55 closures

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced intermittent closures on I-55 and I-55/70, from one mile north of Livingston to U.S. 40, beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.

These closures will take place during both night and day, but all lanes will be open from 6-9 a.m. in the northbound direction and 3-6 p.m. in the southbound direction. This work is necessary to do pavement repairs and is expected to be complete by June 12.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

