IDOT announces lane closures on I-55 in Madison County

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Friday that intermittent lane closures will begin on Interstate 55 between Hamel and the Macoupin County line on Monday, April 1, weather permitting.

The lane closures will take place daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This work is necessary to apply a pavement repair treatment and is expected to be completed by mid-April.

Delays are expected, and drivers should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Freehill Asphalt, Inc. of Watseka, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.