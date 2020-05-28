IDOT announces lane restrictions on I-270

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that I-270, from Illinois 3 to just east of the I-55/70/270 interchange, will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Wednesday, June 3, weather permitting.

These lane closures will happen from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday and will continue throughout the weekend starting at 7 p.m. Friday and ending at 6 a.m. Monday. This work is necessary to do pavement repairs. This portion of the work is expected to last three weekends.

These closures are part of a larger resurfacing project that will include additional intermittent lane closures that will start after the Fourth of July weekend. IDOT will release information about these closures as they get closer.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter