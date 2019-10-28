IDOT announces possible delays for Illinois 15 drivers

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the intersection of Illinois 15 and Pocket Road just west of I-255 will be restricted daily beginning today (Oct. 28).

All westbound lanes will remain open from 6-8 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. in the eastbound direction. These restrictions are needed to make intersection improvements and place new traffic signals. All work should be completed by spring 2020.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Follow IDOT District 8 on Twitter to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter