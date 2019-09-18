IDOT announces restrictions on two bridges

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered Thursday at the following locations:

The westbound right lane on the I-270 Mississippi River bridge will be closed from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for bridge deck patching.

The westbound lane on the McKinley Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for bridge inspection. At this location, flaggers will be utilized to maintain two-way traffic.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

