IDOT: Delays likely during I-270 bridge work near Granite City

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River bridge, near Granite City, to perform bridge inspections required by the Federal Highway Administration.

The lane closures will take place as follows:

Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18, the westbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, June 20, the eastbound right lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect significant delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.