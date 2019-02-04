IDOT: Expect delays during I-55/64 work Tuesday

Lane restrictions will be encountered Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 55/64 in East St. Louis at Mile 1.8, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation

The center lane and right lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bridge carrying I-55/64 eastbound over Missouri Avenue. The lane restrictions are needed to repair the bridge deck.

It is anticipated this restriction will result in significant delays; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, visit twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

