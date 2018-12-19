IDOT: Expect delays on I-255 in Collinsville area

Lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, 2 miles south of Collinsville and north of I-64, at milepost 22, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The lane restrictions, which are needed to repair the concrete bridge deck, will occur as follows:

The right lane and center lane were closed Wednesday morning and will remain closed until 3 p.m. Thursday. The right lane will remain closed and should be reopened to traffic by 3 p.m. Friday. The repairs were more involved than initially expected, so the department is being cautious to ensure the repairs are fully completed.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when traveling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

