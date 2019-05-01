IDOT: Flooding likely to close area roads

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces several new road and facility closures: Illinois 100 through Grafton and Brussels Ferry.

In the next 48 hours, IDOT expects several additional closures: Illinois 100 from Alton to north of Grafton, southbound U.S. 67 in West Alton, Mo., and U.S. 67 at Illinois 100 in Alton,

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

For more information, visit idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures or apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict8.