The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a full closure on southbound I-255 from I-55/70 to I-64 that was scheduled to begin Friday has been canceled because of the weather forecast.

IDOT will provide an update when more information is available.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter