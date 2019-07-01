IDOT: I-270 bridge work may cause traffic delays

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane restriction will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City.

The eastbound right lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge's driving surface.

It is anticipated this restriction will result in significant delays; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

