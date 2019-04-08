IDOT releases work zones list

IDOT logo

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday released its 2019 work zones list for Madison and St. Clair counties. More details will be publicized once the work is scheduled, according to IDOT.

Madison County

US 67 - Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River: Traffic lanes will be reduced from two lanes to one lane in each direction. These lane closures are necessary to make bridge repairs. This project is expected to be completed by late summer of this year.

Illinois 255 from Seminary Road to Illinois 111-Illinois 267: Traffic lanes will be reduced from two lanes to one lane in each direction. These lane closures are necessary to make pavement repairs. This project is expected to be completed by mid-summer of this year.

Illinois 160 from the Clinton County line to Broadway in Highland: Traffic lanes will be reduced to one lane. Two-way traffic will be maintained utilizing flaggers. These closures will be necessary to make pavement repairs. This project is expected to be completed by the fall of this year.

St. Clair County

Martin Luther King Bridge ramps over Interstate 55/64, Missouri Avenue and the railroad in East St. Louis: All traffic lanes will remain closed on this project. This closure is necessary to remove the existing truss bridge and build a new bridge over the railroad and to repair the bridges over Interstate 55/64 and Missouri Avenue. The work is expected to be completed in late 2019. Detours are in place to direct traffic around the closure.

Illinois 15 from Illinois 163 to Interstate 255: Traffic lanes will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes in each direction through this work zone. These lane closures are necessary to make pavement repairs and intersection improvements. This work is expected to be completed by the fall of this year.

Illinois 158 from Anglers Club Road to Atlanta Drive in Belleville: Traffic lanes will be reduced to one lane. Two-way traffic will be maintained utilizing flaggers. These closures will be necessary to make pavement repairs. This project is expected to be completed by mid-summer of this year.

