IDOT reopening lanes for holiday travel

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen where possible for the Independence Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

IDOT is suspending non-emergency roadwork from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 7, after which construction will resume.

The following closures will continue in IDOT District 8:

Jersey County

Illinois 16/100 between Eldred and Hardin; closed because of flooding

Illinois 3 from Grafton Hills Road to Illinois 100 in Grafton; closed because of flooding

Madison County

Illinois 157 just south of Hamel; closed

St. Clair County

Martin Luther King Bridge; closed

Illinois 13 2.5 miles south of Freeburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals

Bond Avenue from 37th Street to 41st Street in Alorton; closed, detour posted

Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted. IDOT asks drivers to buckle up, refrain from using handheld electronic devices and to avoid driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

