IDOT reopens Great River Road

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Flood of 2019 The Great River Road, seen here covered in water, is now open.

The stretch of the Great River Road from Alton to Grafton finally reopened Wednesday, an Illinois Department of Transportation official said.

IDOT operations engineer Joseph Monroe said the department opened the road at noon. The highway remains closed from Illinois 3 to Illinois 16 in Jersey County.

The stretch of Illinois 3 in Jersey County from Grafton Hills Road to the Great River Road also has reopened.

The Brussels Ferry continues to be closed. For information about other closures, visit idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures.

