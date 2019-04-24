IDOT reopens stretch of Great River Road in Grafton

Illinois 100 from Illinois 3 to Ski Lift Road in Grafton has reopened, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The Brussels Ferry continues to be closed.

As the rivers recede, the department plans to conduct debris removal plus inspections of culverts and roads which could be positioned to be reopened and allow safe passage to all. Motorists are asked to be alert for equipment and workers on these road segments so this effort can be completed in a timely and safe manner.

The department will continue monitoring state roads in the affected areas of Illinois. Based on current hydrological forecasts, flooding has or may require closure of state highways and ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East — as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Visit the department’s website for the latest information on road closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict8.