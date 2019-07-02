IDOT set to reopen Great River Road Wednesday

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson Flood of 2019

One of the last holdouts still closed due to the recent historic flood, the Great River Road, will reopen at noon Wednesday, weather permitting, an Illinois Department of Transportation official said Tuesday.

IDOT operations engineer Joseph Monroe said the department will have the road open to the public by noon so long as conditions remained dry until 4 p.m. Tuesday and then again from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday so that crews could finish up marking the pavement. He implored the public to "honor the closure" so that everyone can do their jobs and get the road open as soon as possible.

"The more they honor it, the quicker we’ll be able to reopen it," he said Tuesday afternoon.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter