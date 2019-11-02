IDOT to hold public meeting on I-255 closure

The Illinois Department of Transportation will host a public meeting Nov. 7 in Cahokia to discuss plans to fully close portions of Interstate 255 next spring for a major rehabilitation project. By closing I-255, the work will be completed cheaper, faster and safer, IDOT says.

The meeting will be an open-house format from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Wirth/Parks Middle School, 1900 Mousette Lane.

Staff from IDOT will be available to share information on the project and discuss possible alternative routes while I-255 is under construction.

The project consists of rehabilitating and resurfacing approximately seven miles of I-255 from Collinsville Road to Illinois 15 in two sections separated by Interstate 64, with significant bridge repairs, safety improvements and drainage upgrades. Work will start on the northern section in the first months of the year with a full closure of I-255 in both directions between I-64 and Collinsville Road for approximately five months.

Once the section north of Interstate 64 is finished, construction will shift to the section between I-64 and Illinois 15, again requiring a full closure of the work zone in both directions for approximately five months. The entire project wraps up in late fall.

For news on this and other projects, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or sign up to receive email alerts from IDOT in Motion.

