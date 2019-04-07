IDOT to start removing flood debris

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to remove debris and inspect culverts and roads that could be positioned to be reopened and allow safe passage in the next 48 hours, pending the results of these efforts.

IDOT asks drivers to be alert for equipment and workers on road segments that have experienced area rivers recede, including Illinois 100 through Alton and the intersection of Illinois 3/100 in Grafton.

The following continue to be closed at this time: Brussels Ferry; southbound traffic on U.S. 67 at the Clark Bridge continues to be shifted to the northbound lanes; Illinois 3 at Illinois 100 in Grafton; Illinois 100 from U.S. 67 to Williams Street in Alton; Illinois 100 from Illinois 3 to Stump Lake Road in Grafton.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood-prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

The department’s website has the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict8.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter