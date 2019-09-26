IEMA reminds local governments of Oct. 19 deadline to apply for flood relief

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Flood of 2019

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is working with county emergency managers to ensure local governments affected by the historic spring floods have the necessary documents and paperwork in order to meet the Oct. 19 filing deadline for federal public assistance funding.

In addition to local governments, the disaster declaration also provides reimbursement availability for private nonprofit organizations and houses of worship. Under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act (Stafford Act), FEMA provides financial assistance to certain private nonprofit organizations for the repair or replacement of facilities damaged or destroyed by a major disaster. Additionally, houses of worship owned or operated by PNP organizations can apply for assistance if their facilities suffered damage during the declared flood event.

"The state is working closely with our local partners to ensure our communities have the information they need to apply for federal funding," said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, acting director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. "In order for local governments, nonprofits and houses of worship to receive reimbursement, the proper paperwork must turned in within 30 days. If you have a question about eligibility, we urge you to contact your county emergency management office today, so you can complete the necessary paperwork before time runs out."

In the coming days, applicant briefings will be conducted for potential local applicants in the designated counties. These applicant briefings provide an overview of the program requirements and a hands-on session to complete the required application forms.

To apply for assistance, each organization must complete and submit a FEMA Form 90-49, Request for Public Assistance form to IEMA within 30 days of the date of the presidential declaration. The deadline for this application is Oct. 19. Applicants will also be required to complete and submit a Public Assistance Grant Agreement, Public Assistance Risk Assessment, and FFATA Certification forms to IEMA before grant payments can be made.

Public assistance is available in Madison and St. Clair counties, among others.

Under the guidelines of the public assistance program, local jurisdictions can be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of eligible costs. The program can provide funding for debris removal, implementation of emergency protective measures and permanent restoration of infrastructure. The program also encourages protection from future damage by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

As a reminder, public assistance funding is not for individuals or business owners affected by the flood. The state of Illinois was notified last week that its request for federal assistance to help residents and businesses in 22 counties along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers recover from flooding was denied. In a letter notifying the state of the denial, FEMA Associate Administrator Jeff Byard said federal officials "determined the impact to individuals and households from this event is not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of Individual Assistance." This is a statement the state of Illinois passionately denies and thus, the state will appeal the decision of the federal government.

For additional information regarding the flood recovery process, visit illinois.gov/2019floods.

