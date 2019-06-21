IEPA approves exemption for landfills during flood cleanup

× Expand Stock photo of a landfill

To provide assistance and aid in recovery efforts following flooding in Illinois, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has approved the disposal of debris resulting from heavy rains and flooding at the Milam Recycling and Disposal Facility, North Milam Recycling and Disposal Facility, and Cottonwood Hills Recycling and Disposal Facility.

Flooding recovery efforts are generating storm waste debris. The flooding and storms have resulted in cleanup with trees and branches commingled with other debris such as building materials and home contents. Waste Management submitted a request to the Illinois EPA seeking exemptions from prohibitions against landfilling trees and branches as it is anticipated some loads will be commingled with building materials, tree limbs and other debris that are too cross-contaminated to bring to the North Milam Compost Facility. The request sought temporary approval to take the flood/storm debris that may contain compostable materials directly to active landfills in the area.

Illinois EPA has issued exemptions for three Waste Management facilities: Milam RDF; North Milam; and Cottonwood Hills RDF landfills, from June 17 through Sept. 15. Whenever practicable, branches, leaves and other compostable materials will be removed and taken to the North Milam Compost Facility. Although it is not anticipated, the company will also make reasonable efforts to remove any white goods and electronics if found to be present in flood and storm debris.

Illinois EPA has published a factsheet on Storm, Flood Debris and Disaster Areas for municipalities and residents to outline what can be done to ensure waste and debris are disposed of in a safe and environmentally sound manner. More information and resources are available on the recovery website recently launched by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

