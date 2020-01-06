IEPA hosts meeting on draft coal ash rules

× Expand Stock photo of a "clean coal" plant in the Midwest

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on Monday hosted a stakeholder meeting on draft rules for coal ash impoundments in Illinois. Frontline community members and advocacy groups offered both praise and criticism for the draft rules intended to protect communities and the environment from toxic coal ash pollution.

The Illinois EPA’s current efforts to establish new Illinois coal ash rules were mandated by bipartisan legislation that became law in July 2019. The Coal Ash Pollution Prevention Act called for stronger rules for coal ash cleanup and funding for cleanup programs through permit fees — while also requiring performance bonds or other financial security to ensure that companies set aside the money to close and clean up coal ash ponds. The rule also requires Illinois to put in place standards for coal ash impoundments that are at least as protective as federal coal ash rule requirements, with additional protection against dust and water pollution. Monday’s stakeholder meeting was a result of the legislation’s guidelines to ensure public participation and stakeholder input in the coal ash rulemaking process.

Organizations and community leaders have demanded state action on coal ash rules for years. A 2018 report by Environmental Integrity Project, Earthjustice, Prairie Rivers Network and Sierra Club found widespread pollution in groundwater around 22 of the state’s 24 coal ash dumpsites. Pollutants found in nearby groundwater include arsenic, cobalt and lithium. That report found that Illinois is one of the worst states in the nation for pollution from coal ash pits.

The Illinois EPA is accepting written comments on the draft rules until Jan. 13. Written comments should be submitted to EPA.CoalAshRules@illinois.gov. The Illinois EPA must file the draft regulations with the Illinois Pollution Control Board prior to March 30. The Illinois PCB will then initiate an approval process that, like the Illinois EPA rulemaking proposal process, will allow stakeholders and community members to provide input before the final rules are put in place. The rules must be finalized by March 2021.

“There’s a lot of good in the draft rule, but it still needs improvement,” said Andrew Rehn of Prairie Rivers Network. “Lots of coal ash ponds are going to need to close in a way that’s safe for human health and the environment. This is our chance to get it right from the get-go.”

“The communities of faith represented by Faith in Place applaud the IEPA for making this stakeholder meeting accessible via webinar,” said Celeste Flores of Faith in Place. “We look forward to continuing working with the agency to assure all communities affected by coal ash not only participate but are also protected with strong regulations that industry must adhere to when looking to close a coal ash pond. “

“It’s critical that the Illinois EPA develop the strongest possible coal ash rules so that these protections realize the promise made to coal communities across Illinois,” said Faith Bugel, an attorney representing Sierra Club. “IEPA has an opportunity now to really listen to stakeholders and make sure that Illinois is doing all it can to keep people and the environment safe from dangerous pollutants.”

“Illinois has a unique opportunity to clean up the toxic legacy of coal ash and leave clean water for generations of Illinois communities. We can and must get these rules right,” said Jennifer Cassel, an Earthjustice coal program attorney based in Chicago.

“Coal ash is the dirty legacy of a dirty industry,” said Environmental Law & Policy Center Associate Attorney Kiana Courtney. “The decisions made about how to handle this waste product will affect communities for generations, so the rules need to be strong. We are glad people affected by coal ash have a chance to weigh in on the future of their groundwater, and will continue to fight to ensure their concerns are heard.”

“We are grateful for the IEPA holding the stakeholder meeting before finalizing the draft rules on coal combustions residual surface impoundments,” said Dulce Ortiz, Clean Power Lake County. “The mission of the IEPA is to safeguard environmental quality, consistent with the social and economic needs of the state, therefore this is an opportunity for the agency to put in place policy that protect environmental justice communities against polluting industry interests, by writing strong rules on the regulation and standards on closing coal ash ponds.”

