IEPA schedules local household hazardous waste collection

× Expand household hazardous waste

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced the agency has scheduled household hazardous waste collections for the fall of 2019, including one in Edwardsville.

The collections provide residents an opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover household products commonly found in homes at no cost. The local collection is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. For more information, call (217) 524-3300.

“As one of our most popular programs, residents are given the opportunity to clear out unused chemicals and other hazardous wastes from their homes while knowing they will be disposed of properly,” Kim said. “We thank all our local cosponsors for providing the space, promotion and volunteers needed to make these important events possible.”

Residents participating in these events are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. Items not accepted include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals and business wastes. A complete list of household hazardous wastes that are and are not accepted is available online.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter