Illinois 111 in Roxana to close Saturday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that Illinois 111 will be closed to all traffic between Madison Avenue/Hawthorne Street and Rand Avenue in Roxana from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday.

This closure is needed to perform work on an overhead pipe bridge for the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

A marked detour will utilize Hawthorne Street, Illinois 3, and Illinois 143 to circumvent the closure. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

