Illinois 140 to be restricted to one lane starting Sept. 16

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Illinois 140 from east of South Moreland Road to 2 miles west of Illinois 159 will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, Sept. 16.

Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to place a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter