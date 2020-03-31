Work to restrict lanes on Illinois 140 near Hamel

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Illinois 140 between Brakhane Road and Quercus Grove Road (approximately 2.5 miles west of Hamel) will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, April 6, weather permitting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to do bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by August 2020.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

