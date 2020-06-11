Illinois 143 ramp to close for about a month

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces drivers will encounter a ramp closure from June 15 to July 2 at the ramp from Illinois 143 westbound to southbound SIUE North Access Road.

The ramp closure is needed to repair damaged bridge beams. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to SIUE during this time period.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

