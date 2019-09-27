Illinois 157 lanes to close Monday in Glen Carbon area

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that northbound Illinois 157 between I-270 and Chain of Rocks Road will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday.

This work will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Intermediate full lane closures of 10-15 minutes will be necessary to set a new overhead truss. This work is expected to be completed by Tuesday.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.