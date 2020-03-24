Illinois 162 to be reduced to one lane starting March 30

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Illinois 162 between just east of Illinois 157 and just east of Illinois 159 will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30.

Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers.

This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

