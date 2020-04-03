Illinois 203 in Madison to be restricted to one lane in each direction

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Illinois 203 between Eagle Park/Big Bend Road and Harrison Street in Madison will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning on Monday, April 6, weather permitting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained utilizing the two southbound lanes through the work zone. This work is necessary to perform inlet repairs under the Schoolhouse Trail viaduct. It is expected that this work will be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9.

Traffic control devices will be utilized during this lane closure to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone.

The department’s day labor forces will be performing this repair.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

